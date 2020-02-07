Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $301,077,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

