Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of UA stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

