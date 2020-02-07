UMB Bank N A MO Invests $206,000 in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.72. 583,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $7,343,119. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

