UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $129,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 4,373,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

