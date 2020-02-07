Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 309,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $982.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,362.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $362,240.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

