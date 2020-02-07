Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Up 5.3%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $293.39 and last traded at $293.05, approximately 1,599,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,039,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.18.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

