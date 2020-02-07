Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Up 5.3%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $293.39 and last traded at $293.05, approximately 1,599,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,039,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.18.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
