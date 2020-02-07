UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Separately, Citigroup raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

UCBJF stock remained flat at $$86.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

