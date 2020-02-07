UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.72.

NYSE UPS opened at $106.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after buying an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after buying an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

