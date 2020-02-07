UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,974 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.