Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:UBER traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,218,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,427,342. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

