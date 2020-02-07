Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.07% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,259,764.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990,789 shares of company stock worth $1,259,940,856 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

