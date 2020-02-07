Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Trading Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $78.48 and last traded at $79.77, approximately 7,566,768 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 2,952,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,941,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

