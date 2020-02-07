Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Trading Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $78.48 and last traded at $79.77, approximately 7,566,768 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 2,952,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.
The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,941,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
