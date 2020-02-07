Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSN traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,566,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,788. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.43.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

