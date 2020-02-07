Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Shares Down 1.5%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (LON:SHIP)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

