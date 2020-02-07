Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Down 5.6%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)’s share price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46, 1,157,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,639,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Tronox alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 8.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.