Trollcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $173,555.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00063925 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00083474 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,833.16 or 1.00771418 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

