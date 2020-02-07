Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,939,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 117,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

