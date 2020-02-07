Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 160,400 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 112.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the period. International Paper comprises 3.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 26.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 1,829,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.