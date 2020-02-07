Triodos Investment Management BV Boosts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

PODD stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 400,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,116. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.07. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $202.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,909 shares of company stock worth $5,246,306. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

