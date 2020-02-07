Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

TOLWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.30 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.18.

Shares of TOLWF opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

