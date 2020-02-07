TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.87

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 65503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 420,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,178,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

