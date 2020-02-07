Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Critical Analysis

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.08%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $3.89 million 12.16 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $65.71 million 0.26 -$16.50 million N/A N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 45.96% 5.08% 1.75% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -31.53% -490.92% -3.19%

Volatility & Risk

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

