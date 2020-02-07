Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $26.44. 1,024,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

