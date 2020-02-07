Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 11,610 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trellis Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 5.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 576,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,886. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

