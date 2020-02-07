Trellis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 733 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

DIA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.74. 2,857,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.04 and a 1 year high of $294.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

