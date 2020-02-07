Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter Sells 1,730 Shares

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00.

NYSE TREC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.63. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,344. The stock has a market cap of $171.03 million, a PE ratio of -221.59 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.