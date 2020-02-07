TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $693.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $589.13 to $693.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDG. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $617.54.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $633.78. 390,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,763. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $415.45 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.75.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $32.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.