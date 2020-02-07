TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$12.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE:TA traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.30. 443,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.68. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.28 and a 12 month high of C$10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.