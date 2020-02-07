TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNW. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.56.

Shares of RNW traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.44. 258,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.44. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$11.78 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

