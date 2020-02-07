Traders Buy Large Volume of Telaria Call Options (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,890 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,551% compared to the average daily volume of 175 call options.

Shares of TLRA stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telaria has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $500.18 million, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 75,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 293,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

