Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 36,155 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,345% compared to the typical volume of 561 call options.

DXC stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,838,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 39.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.