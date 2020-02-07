Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TD. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CSFB lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.42.

TD stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.5605 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

