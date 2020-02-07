TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $2.82. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 18,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

About TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.