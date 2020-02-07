Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $0.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 415,073 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

