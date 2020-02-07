Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 244,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. 168,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

