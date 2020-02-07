Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $58.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.