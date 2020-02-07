Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $81,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

BRFS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,945. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

