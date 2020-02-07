Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $81,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.
BRFS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,945. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.
BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
BRF Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
