Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $637,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 308,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 1,925,094 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.