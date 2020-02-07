Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $4.27 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.02 and a 52 week high of $187.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

