Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 279 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.17. The company had a trading volume of 883,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,756. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $441.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

