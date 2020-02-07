Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,984 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,089,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,138,000 after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,900,000 after acquiring an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. 2,366,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

