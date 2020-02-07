Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Timken updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25 to $4.65 EPS.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 986,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,645. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. Timken has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

