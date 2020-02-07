TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.04 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $136,942.00 and $17.04 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.81 or 0.02675335 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens.

The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

