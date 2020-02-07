Tierion Price Tops $0.0616 on Major Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Tierion has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.29 or 0.03080794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00211266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00135047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

