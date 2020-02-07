Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRI. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

TRI stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $2,304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

