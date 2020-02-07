Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Position Lifted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,485. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

