TheStreet Upgrades Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) to “C”

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Reit has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

