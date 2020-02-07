TheStreet Upgrades Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) to “C”

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Reit has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile
Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.