Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Thermon Group updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $27.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

