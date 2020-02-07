TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXMD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

TXMD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,092. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $650.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 148,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 820,614 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.