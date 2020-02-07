THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.98 million and $14,483.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001079 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LATOKEN and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.